AFC Rumors: George Paton, Antonio Pierce, Broncos, Chargers, Raiders

Broncos
- Adam Schefter reports that some around the league have said that there will be a decision made about Broncos GM George Paton this offseason.
- Schefter adds that Paton and HC Sean Payton have “worked well” together this season, but Payton ultimately has the final say to make big changes.
Chargers
- ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Chargers president of football operations John Spanos is spearheading a search for the team’s next coach and GM.
- Schefter believes Bill Belichick and Jim Harbaugh “make the most sense for what this organization might need.” However, Los Angeles will cast a wide net with their searches and “are not thought to have any favorites for the job at the moment,” per Schefter.
- Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reports that the Chargers are expected to conduct an “expansive” search at head coach. However, their GM search is expected to be “narrower.”
- Diana Russini reports that the Chargers are looking to hire a new head coach who has experience instead of a first-time head coach but doesn’t rule out the team looking at options such as Lions OC Ben Johnson and Dolphins OC Frank Smith.
- Another top candidate for the Chargers is Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh, who recently hired agent Don Yee ahead of his potential return to the NFL coaching ranks.
Raiders
- Raiders interim HC Antonio Pierce has a lot of support within the locker room for the full-time job in Las Vegas. Even so, the Raiders will be required to conduct a full search for the job.
- Interestingly enough, Adam Schefter reports that Raiders coaches and staffers were told that they would not be blocked from looking for other jobs, but they were asked to keep the team in the loop about potential opportunities.
- While there’s support for Pierce and GM Champ Kelly, Schefter says some took this as though those two are not locks to take over the team.
- According to CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones, there’s still no indication from Raiders owner Mark Davis on where Pierce or Kelly stand right now.
- Jones mentions the obvious connection between Jim Harbaugh hiring Tom Brady’s long-time agent Don Yee and Brady’s involvement with the team.
- Diana Russini points out that owner Mark Davis wouldn’t be able to hire interim HC Antonio Pierce as the team’s new head coach until right after the final game of the season. The team would also be required to interview two minority candidates due to the Rooney Rule.
- Russini believes that Harbaugh is likely a candidate on the top of Davis’ list and that Belichick is also an option for the Raiders should he move on from New England.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!