AFC Rumors: Jaylen Waddle, Zach Wilson, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins GM Chris Grier said there are no plans to trade WR Jaylen Waddle at this time and they envision remaining with the team for the foreseeable future.

“No thoughts of trading Jaylen Waddle,” Grier said, via Dolphins Wire. “He’ll be around here for a long time.”

Aaron Wilson reports the Dolphins are hiring Matt O’Donnell as a defensive assistant. O’Donnell spent time previously with Brown University and Duke University, and he worked with new Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver with the Texans.

Jets

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic talked about the latest buzz from the Combine surrounding the Jets and what could be in store for them in the offseason.

Rosenblatt states New York will let DE Bryce Huff test the open market, and Rosenblatt reiterates his belief that he will play elsewhere in 2024. Huff wants a big contract and an opportunity for playing time, two things the Jets aren’t likely to offer him.

Patriots

Chad Graff and Jeff Howe of The Athletic talked about the big changes the Patriots are going through this offseason. Sitting at number three overall, New England has a big decision to make that will impact their chances of a quick rebuild.

The combine week has gone a long way to help the Patriots make their decision for their top selection, and Graff says “they badly want a quarterback” with that pick. Graff mentions New England has looked into the free-agent QB market, but the high price tags and uncertain futures push the Patriots away.

Graff notes Director of Scouting Eliot Wolf is the “de facto general manager” for the upcoming draft because of the trust new HC Jerod Mayo has in him.

Aaron Wilson reports LSU WR Brian Thomas Jr. formally met with the Patriots at the Combine.

formally met with the Patriots at the Combine. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer mentions not to dismiss the idea of the Patriots targeting Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy, even if it means picking him at No. 3 overall.