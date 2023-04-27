AFC Rumors: Russell Wilson, Broncos, Chiefs, Steelers

Broncos

Former Seahawks LB K.J. Wright said he’s confident Russell Wilson will get back to his elite level after struggling throughout his first year in Denver.

“I know his makeup. Playing with him all those years, there are not too many people as competitive as Russell Wilson. I know he’s very upset about what he put on film last year. He’s gotta get it right this year. He will get it right. This is a what-have-you-done-for-me-lately business. And Russell understands that,” Wright said, via Troy Renck of ABC Denver.

Wright thinks HC Sean Payton will fully utilize Wilson’s skill set.

“He’s a phenomenal quarterback. He’s a phenomenal player, and I know that with Sean Payton, that they gotta go back and say, ‘Russ you are not a pocket quarterback. We are not going to be do a bunch of three-step drops and dicing people up. That’s not your style. We are going to use skills that maximize this offense, and that’s running the ball and chucking the ball downfield.'”

Wright points out Payton’s systems typically kept defenses off balance and had its run-game compliment their passing.

“He did a great job of keeping you off balance. The run game complemented the pass game really well. Facing Drew Brees, (tight end) Jimmy Graham, (receiver) Marques Colston, there was never one guy you could dial in on,” Wright said. “Payton will be creative and explosive. He’s going to have a run game that will open up stuff down field. He is innovative. It won’t be what we saw with Drew Brees. It will be a new offense with Russell Wilson, and I can’t wait to see it.”

ESPN’s Dan Graziano has heard other teams are waiting for the draft to see if the Broncos lower their asking price on WRs Jerry Jeudy or Courtland Sutton. However, neither is expected to be dealt at this point.

Chiefs

Chiefs GM Brett Veach recently spoke to reporters about the team’s decision to sign former Giants WR Richie James, who could be taking on a significant role in Kansas City’s offense.

“He’s a guy that played with (Giants OC), Mike Kafka, last year in that (Giants HC Brian) Daboll offense in New York (with the Giants),” Veach explained, via ChiefsWire.com. “(He’s) a versatile player, you can move him around a lot, (he’s) a Middle Tennessee State guy that we liked. Actually, I think a few years ago, there was a trading deadline period when he was with the (San Francisco 49ers) Niners, I think we actually tried to trade for him. One of those waiver wire cut-day deals, but I’ve always liked the player. I think he’s a very versatile guy and he also does punt returns too, so he can take some pressure off of KT (Kadarius Toney) or Skyy (Moore) or whoever is back there. Just having another guy is something that we think is a plus.”

Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline mentions a lot of people expect the Chiefs to try and trade up for Boston College WR Zay Flowers but he knows they also like TCU WR Quentin Johnston a fair amount too.

Steelers

ESPN’s Todd McShay notes the Steelers have contacted the Bears and Titans about potentially trading up for an offensive tackle.

Steelers GM Omar Khan told reporters that the team had always planned to bring in a veteran like WR Allen Robinson and that Pittsburgh plans to take a cautioned approach as they will other injured players like DT Larry Ogunjobi and LB Cole Holcomb . (Brooke Pryor)

told reporters that the team had always planned to bring in a veteran like WR and that Pittsburgh plans to take a cautioned approach as they will other injured players like DT and LB . (Brooke Pryor) Steelers HC Mike Tomlin is expecting a lot of calls about draft pick No. 32: “That’s a good and exciting possibility for us.” (Ray Fittipaldo)