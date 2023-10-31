AFC Rumors: Tyreek Hill, Josh Uche, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill surpassed 1,000 receiving yards on the season and it only took him eight games to do so. Hill himself isn’t surprised by this and says he has been ready to make his mark since coming into the league.

“It feels great. God is great. I’ve been calling my shot since I came in this league,” Hill said Sunday, via Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN. “A lot of people doubted me, saying I couldn’t do this and do that, but it’s all about believing in yourself.”

Hill is now looking forward to taking his talents to Germany as Miami will take on the Chiefs, his former team, in Frankfurt in Week 9.

“I’m ready, man. It’s just another game. I’m just excited to play against my old brothers,” Hill mentioned. “It’s just like if you’re in high school and you move to a different city, it’s still ball. At the end of the day, my job is to go out there and do what I’ve been doing all year, and that’s have fun, help lead this team and create opportunities for whoever. I’m still going to be the same old Cheetah, baby.”

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel noted that LT Terron Armstead would travel to Germany with the team, as he is eligible to come off of injured reserve this week. (Marcel Louis-Jacques)

Jets

Jets HC Robert Saleh said the team would love to add some help at the offensive line at the deadline, but the options available to the team are limited, according to Albert Breer.

Breer adds that one player who could be moved is Cardinals LT D.J. Humphries. Humphries, who is under contract through 2025, has played well and the team could look to move him with rookie OT Paris Johnson eventually moving back to left tackle.

Ian Rapoport reports that Jets C Connor McGovern suffered a dislocated knee cap which caused some damage but may not require surgery. Rapoport adds that McGovern is considered week-to-week.

Patriots

The Patriots have had “advanced” talks with a couple of teams regarding EDGE Josh Uche‘s availability, according to Albert Breer. However, the current market for pass rushers hasn’t materialized to the point where the team feels comfortable moving on from him. New England has also had teams interested in acquiring DB Kyle Dugger.