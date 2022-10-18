AFC Trade Rumors: Mike Gesicki, Dolphins, Jets, Denzel Mims, Patriots

Dolphins
- According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Dolphins are taking a “we’re willing to listen” approach in trade conversations regarding TE Mike Gesicki, but they’re not aggressively shopping him despite his limited usage in the offense so far this season.
- On the flip side, Fowler says there’s not a line of general managers trying to acquire Gesicki given he’s owed the bulk of his $10.9 million franchise tag still.
Jets
- Jets WR Denzel Mims has been a healthy scratch every week so far in 2022, but ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says the Jets have not actively tried to trade him.
- He adds there was interest at roster cutdowns but no team was able to close a deal and there hasn’t been much traction since.
Patriots
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler writes, in addition to WR Kendrick Bourne, Patriots WR Nelson Agholor is a name that comes up in trade conversations around the league.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!