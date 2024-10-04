AFC West Notes: Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Charles Snowden, Chiefs, Raiders

Chiefs

Chiefs RB Kareem Hunt reflected on returning to Kansas City after departing from the team in 2018, mentioning how far Patrick Mahomes has come since his rookie year in 2017.

“I see a lot of talent around here,” Hunt said, via the team’s YouTube. “They had a bunch of talent ever since I was here. And I’ve just seen the way Pat [Mahomes] has grown and matured and become the leader of this team. My rookie year, I played with Alex [Smith] and he was like that. I feel like just seeing the player he turned into be, I couldn’t be much happier.”

Hunt was released by the Chiefs in 2018 following a video emerging of him pushing a woman to the ground and kicking her. The running back said he would’ve loved to help HC Andy Reid and the organization win Super Bowls, but was glad to see them lift the Lombardi Trophy twice.

“It was hard, but I had to just think about the good, positive things,” Hunt said. “I was so excited for coach Reid to win multiple Super Bowls. I wanted to be the guy to help him do that, too. I’ve still got a lot of close friends on this team and I couldn’t be more excited for them to see them achieve their goals.”

Hunt’s goal has always been to win a Super Bowl.

“I mean, that’s been my goal. I feel like any player who steps on a football field wants to get a championship ring,” Hunt said. “And it’ll be a dream come true for me — ever since I was a little kid. I couldn’t be more excited to help these guys defend that title, come back around here, see all these familiar faces and family here.”

Chiefs

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce had his best game of the season against the Chargers after WR Rashee Rice left with an injury. Kansas City QB Patrick Mahomes never lost confidence in Kelce but knows other players will need to contribute if they want to succeed.

“I know he always has it,” Mahomes said, via SI.com’s Albert Breer. “Whenever we need it, he just comes out and makes plays. I was happy for him. Guys made plays today. We’ll see what happens with Rashee, hopefully we can get him back at some point this season. But if not, other guys gotta step up. That’s what football’s about and I think we’ve got a lot of good guys that can go out there and make plays.”

Raiders

Raiders DE Charles Snowden saw an expanded role in Week 4 with an injury to DE Maxx Crosby. After making the game-winning sack, Snowden reflected on the special moment in his career.

“I’m feeling very emotional and grateful for my teammates and coaches and myself and all the sacrifices I’ve made,” Snowden said, via Vic Tafur of The Athletic. “The ups and downs of the NFL aren’t easy, but on a day like today, it makes it all worth it.”

“The faith the coaches had in me to trust me to go out and make a play in that moment, with the game on the line, really means the world to me. It’s something I’ll never forget.”