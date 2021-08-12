Akiem Hicks’ Agent Has Approached Bears About Extension To Finish Career In Chicago

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that veteran DT Akiem Hicks‘ agent, Drew Rosenhaus, has approached the Nears regarding an extension for his client.

According to Schefter, Rosenhaus was spotted in Chicago today and is hoping to get a deal in place that would allow Hicks to finish his career with the Bears.

“Akiem wants to finish his career with the Bears, if possible,” Rosenhaus tells Schefter.

Hicks came up as a potential trade candidate for Chicago this offseason and one report mentioned that he had been given permission to seek a trade with another team.

However, it became clear that Hicks was likely to remain in Chicago for the 2021 season.

Hicks, 31, is a former third-round pick of the Saints back in 2012. He was traded to the Patriots back in 2015.

After playing out his rookie contract, Hicks signed a two-year, $10 million contract with the Bears. From there, he agreed to a four-year, $48 million extension that included $30 million guaranteed in 2017.

Hicks is in the final year of his contract and owed $10,400,000 for the 2021 season.

In 2020, Hicks appeared in 15 games for the Bears and recorded 49 tackles, 3.5 sacks, a fumble recovery and a pass defense.