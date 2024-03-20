Alabama DE Dallas Turner Taking Visits With Bears, Falcons & Vikings

According to Tom Pelissero, Alabama DE Dallas Turner is scheduled to take official visits with the Bears, Falcons and Vikings, among others.

The Bears pick at No. 9 in addition to No. 1, while the Falcons are at No. 8 and the Vikings are No. 11.

All three teams are in the market for pass-rushing help this offseason and seem like potential destinations for Turner, who is one of the top prospects at his position this year.

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward those 30. These are often colloquially referred to as “top 30 visits” although they’re not necessarily the top 30 players on a team’s board.

Turner, 21, was a consensus first-team All-American for Alabama in 2023, as well as the SEC defensive player of the year and an all-conference selection.

During his three-year college career, Turner recorded 117 total tackles, 21.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and a pass defense.