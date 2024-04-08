Alabama DE Dallas Turner Visiting Five Teams

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Alabama DE Dallas Turner is visiting the Vikings, Bears, Chargers, Falcons and Cardinals.

The Bears pick at No. 9 in addition to No. 1, while the Falcons are at No. 8 and the Vikings are No. 11. The Cardinals pick at No. 4 along with No. 27, and the Chargers hold pick No. 5.

All five teams are in the market for pass-rushing help this offseason and seem like potential destinations for Turner, who is one of the top prospects at his position this year.

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward those 30. These are often colloquially referred to as “top 30 visits” although they’re not necessarily the top 30 players on a team’s board.

Turner, 21, was a consensus first-team All-American for Alabama in 2023, as well as the SEC defensive player of the year and an all-conference selection.

NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein compares him to Giants DE Brian Burns.

During his three-year college career, Turner recorded 117 total tackles, 21.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and a pass defense.