Alabama LB Jihaad Campbell Declares For Draft

Alabama LB Jihaad Cambell announced he has declared for the upcoming NFL draft, per Dane Brugler.

PFF currently has Campbell as their second-ranked linebacker and 37th overall on their big board.

Campbell, 20, was the top edge rusher and number sixteen overall player as a five-star in the 2022 recruiting class out of Bradenton, Florida. He committed to Alabama in December of 2021 and signed with the Crimson Tide a month later.

In his three-year collegiate career, Campbell appeared in 35 games for Alabama and recorded 184 total tackles, 5.5 sacks, two interceptions, seven passes defended, two forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries including one for a touchdown.