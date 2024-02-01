Alabama OC Ryan Grubb Being Considered For Seahawks’ OC Job

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, citing a league source, reports that new Alabama offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb is being considered for the Seahawks’ offensive coordinator job under new HC Mike Macdonald.

This is interesting, given that Grubb recently followed new Alabama HC Kalen DeBoer to Alabama as the team’s coordinator.

However, as we’ve seen with the Packers’ defensive coordinator job, college coaches are interested in moving to the NFL for the right opportunities.

Grubb, 47, began his coaching career at Kingsley-Pierson HS back in 2003. He worked for a number of colleges including South Dakota State, Sioux Falls, Eastern Michigan and Fresno State before Washington hired him as their assistant head coach/offensive coordinator in 2022.

Grubb held the coordinator job at Washington for two before departing for the job at Alabama a few weeks ago.