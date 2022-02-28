Alabama OT Evan Neal, Ole Miss QB Matt Corral & LSU CB Derek Stingley Won’t Work Out At Combine

Ian Rapoport reports Alabama T Evan Neal plans to wait until his Pro Day to work out for teams and will only be doing interviews at the NFL Combine.

Rapoport adds LSU CB Derek Stingley will also abstain from the workouts as he recovers from a Lisfranc injury suffered this past season.

Meanwhile, Tom Pelissero reports that Ole Miss QB Matt Corral does not plan to throw at the combine, as he attempts to recover from an ankle injury he sustained during the Sugar Bowl.

Neal is widely viewed as the top tackle prospect in the coming draft class and has a strong chance to go in the top five picks come April.

Despite being 6-7 and 360 pounds, Neal has rare mobility for being that size.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has Neal rated as his No. 3 overall player.

Neal, 21, was a second-team All-American as a junior and started 37 games over three seasons for Alabama, moving from left guard to right tackle to left tackle from year to year.

Stingley, 20, is projected to be a first-round pick and could be the first cornerback taken in this year’s draft.

He earned first-team All-SEC honors in 2019 and 2020, and he was also a Consensus All-American in 2019.

During his three-year college career, Stingley recorded 73 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, six interceptions, 20 pass defenses, two fumble recoveries, and two forced fumbles.

Corral, 23, was a three-year starter at Ole Miss before declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft as a redshirt junior.

NFL Media’s Daniel Jeremiah compares Corral to Jets QB Zach Wilson.

During his four-year college career, Corral completed 67.3 percent of his passes for 8,281 yards (9.1 YPA), 57 touchdowns and 23 interceptions in 37 games. He also added 334 rush attempts for 1,338 yards and 18 touchdowns on the ground.