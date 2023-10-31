‘Almost No Chance’ Vikings Trade DE Danielle Hunter

Jeremy Fowler is reporting that there’s “almost no chance” of the Vikings trading away DE Danielle Hunter before today’s deadline.

Hunter has been one of the best available players this year, but the Vikings have clearly maintained a high asking price for their star edge rusher and recent reporting has indicated that a deal was unlikely to get done before the deadline passes.

This would set up an interesting situation, as Hunter is in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024. Minnesota can’t use their franchise on Hunter next year, so this sets up for an interesting situation, as he could have a very solid market as a free agent.

Hunter, 28, is a former third-round pick of the Vikings back in 2015. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.969 million rookie contract when Minnesota re-signed him to a five-year, $72 million extension that included $40 million guaranteed to go along with a $15 million signing bonus.

The two sides reworked his deal a few times to move money around. Hunter is in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

In 2023, Hunter has appeared in eight games for the Vikings and recoded 38 tackles, 10 sacks, three forced fumbles and two pass defenses.