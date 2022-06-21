Amazon Officially Announces Hire Of Ryan Fitzpatrick As Analyst

Amazon officially announced on Tuesday that former NFL QB Ryan Fitzpatrick will join them this season as an analyst, per Andrew Marchand.

Amazon Prime video has just announced Ryan Fitzpatrick is official. https://t.co/G5HvmknPWf pic.twitter.com/deFfiViKnZ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 21, 2022

This does not come as a big surprise as Fitzpatrick indicated he was leaning this direction after retiring from the NFL following a 17-year career.

He’ll be a part of Amazon’s Thursday Night Football broadcast doing pregame, halftime and postgame coverage. Former NFL players Tony Gonzalez and Richard Sherman will also be a part of the crew.

Fitzpatrick, 39, is a former seventh-round pick of the Rams back in 2005. He’s played for several teams over the course of his 13-year NFL career including the Bengals, Bills, Titans, Texans and Jets before he signed on with the Buccaneers in 2018.

The Dolphins signed Fitzpatrick to a two-year contract worth $11 million contract in 2019 before he joined Washington last March on a one-year contract worth $10 million.

For his career, Fitzpatrick has appeared in 166 games over 17 seasons with a number of teams, including the Rams, Bengals, Bills, Titans, Texans, Jets, Buccaneers, Dolphins and Commanders.

He completed 60.7 percent of his pass attempts for 34,990 yards, 223 touchdowns and 169 interceptions. He added 2,625 yards rushing (4.6 YPC) and 21 touchdowns on the ground and had a record of 59-87-1 in 147 career starts.