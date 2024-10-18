Seahawks Elevate Two Cornerbacks

According to Michael-Shawn Dugar, the Seahawks are elevating CBs Faion Hicks and Josh Jobe from their practice squad to the active roster for Week 7.

Jobe, 26, originally signed on with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Alabama in 2022. He wound up cracking Philadelphia’s active roster the past two seasons but was among their final roster cuts coming out of this year’s preseason and re-signed to the practice squad.

In 2023, Jobe appeared in all 17 games for the Eagles and recorded 22 tackles, four pass defenses, and one forced fumble.