Texans Make Two Roster Moves

The Houston Texans announced they have signed DE Rashad Weaver to the practice squad.

In correspondence, the Texans released CB Troy Pride from the practice squad.

The following is an updated list of the Texans’ practice squad:

Weaver, 26, was selected with the No. 135 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2021 draft by the Titans.

He was entering the final year of a four-year, $4,139,662 rookie contract that included a $659,662 signing bonus when he was waived coming out of training camp. Weaver signed with Houston’s practice squad and was activated to the 53-man roster before being let go in October.

In 2024, Weaver has appeared in 3 games for the Texans and is yet to record a statistic.