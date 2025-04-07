AFC Notes: Trevor Lawrence, DeMeco Ryans, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Jaguars HC Liam Coen mentioned recently that the team plans to focus on the footwork of starting QB Trevor Lawrence, which doesn’t come as a surprise given that Coen is known for working with quarterbacks.

“We’re diving into his footwork,” Coen recently told SiriusXM NFL Radio, via NFL.com. “Everything with the quarterback position, so much is built on the lower half and the mind. And those are the things that we can truly control. Because the stroke is the stroke for us, that’s how we look at it. The stroke is the stroke, and we’re not touching that. So really, we’re diving into his footwork, some of those mechanics. He’s hungry. I would say that for sure.”

Texans

Texans HC DeMeco Ryans said the team will continue to reward its own players who develop and perform on the field.

“Through Stingley’s extension, I think everybody can see the message there,” Ryans said, via Click2Houston. “We want to send a message to all of our young guys: When you do it the right way, guys like Stingley, Nico, young guys who came in and played really well for us, became top players in the league at their positions, you want to reward those guys. You want everyone to see we’re going to reward guys for doing it the right way.”

Texans owner Cal McNair credited GM Nick Caserio for taking Stingley third-overall and identifying the talent he had, even though he missed significant time in college.

“It’s been extremely exciting and gratifying to see how he’s come on into the type of player Nick saw when he was drafting him out of LSU,” McNair said. “He missed some time at LSU and it was a bit of an unknown, but Nick really believed in him, scouts believed in him and the coaches. He worked on it. He put his head down. As you’ve seen, he’s a very humble but very hard working player that loves football, leaves it all on the field in practice and in games and has shown he’s an elite player and doing everything the right way. We were excited to go to him early and extend him and show that we appreciate all that he’s done and all that he’s accomplished.”

Stingley has focused on taking care of his body and improving his durability since entering the league.

“You’re not really in control of injuries,” he said. “I mean, certain things you are. But sometimes stuff just happens. Last year, being able to play every game, that was really my main goal and, I mean that’s my goal every year. just work out and then the strength staff, they make sure that they know what we’re doing and just go by that.”

Titans

Titans GM Mike Borgonzi addressed the team’s need at wide receiver when he sat down for an interview with Jim Wyatt of the team website. The team currently has WR Calvin Ridley as their top target and will be without former first-round WR Treylon Burks due to injury.

“Wide receiver is a position we’re going to have to attack here, whether that’s through the draft, waiver claims,” Borgonzi said. “That’s one position we’re going to have to attack through training camp.”