Packers Signing K Brandon McManus, Cut K Brayden Narveson

According to Tom Pelissero, the Packers are signing K Brandon McManus and cut K Brayden Narveson in a corresponding move.

Green Bay brought him in for a workout on Tuesday and was impressed enough to get a deal done.

Narveson leads the league in missed kicks, so it makes sense that they would be looking at available options.

The NFL concluded its investigation of McManus with the finding that there was insufficient evidence of a violation of the personal conduct policy

McManus, 32, originally signed on with the Colts back in 2013. He lasted just a few months with the Colts before he caught on with the Giants at the end of the 2014 season.

New York later traded McManus to the Broncos for a 2015 conditional seventh-round pick. McManus returned to the Broncos in 2017 on a one-year, restricted tender worth $2.746 million and later agreed to a three-year, $11.254 million extension.

McManus agreed to another four-year, $17.2 million extension with the Broncos in 2020. He had two years remaining on the deal and was due base salaries of $3.65 million and $3.85 million when the Broncos released him.

From there, McManus signed a one-year deal with the Jaguars last year. Jacksonville declined to re-sign him and he signed a one-year deal with the Washington Commanders.

However, Washington released him before he ever played a game due to a lawsuit for sexual harassment.

In 2023, McManus appeared in all 17 games for the Jaguars and converted 30 of 37 field goal attempts (81.1 percent) to go along with 35 of 35 extra point tries (100 percent).