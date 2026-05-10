NFC Notes: Jordan Morgan, Zavion Thomas, Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears

Bears HC Ben Johnson said the team has a vision for third-round WR Zavion Thomas and said that he can be used on special teams, as a receiver on offense and out of the backfield.

“He has a unique skillset, just in terms of him being a 4.2 (40-yard dash) guy,” Johnson said, via Bears Wire. “Those guys don’t grow on trees. It’s easy to look at because that flashes up and everyone sees it, but yet, when you turn on the tape, it’s more than just being able to run deep routes. The versatility that he showed both at Mississippi State and at LSU, from the backfield, whether it’s running routes or getting hand-offs. Then, the returning aspect of it. I think it all adds up. (Wide Receivers) Coach (Antwaan) Randle El, myself, (Offensive Coordinator) Press Taylor, we all have a vision of how this guy could really help us. As I talked about, it’s a compliment to what Rome does best, what Luther does best, Kalif (Raymond) does best. He’s a guy that we really feel like can play a key component in what we want to do this year.”

Packers

The Packers lost key figures to their offensive line this offseason, like OT Rasheed Walker and C Elgton Jenkins. Green Bay OC Adam Stenavich confirmed that second-year OT Jordan Morgan will be their left tackle in 2026.

“I’m excited about him being over there. I thought last year he showed flashes of being able to be a good left tackle in this league when we had him out there. Last year, Rasheed (Walker) was out for a little while in preseason, so we moved Jordan to left tackle and he did a great job. He played in preseason against some pretty good defensive linemen from the Colts, and I saw him play and I was like: ‘Yeah he’s ready’. We had to use him in other spots last year because that’s what was best for the team but I’m excited for him this year and what he’s gonna do,” Stenavich said, via PackersWire.

As for the center spot, Stenavich said he was impressed by Sean Rhyan last season.

“When we lost Elgton (Jenkins), he stepped up and just kind of took control of it. There were mistakes for sure, but as we progressed through the season, he just kept getting better and better and better, and I thought this was probably his best position.”

Regarding fifth-round C Jager Burton, Stenavich is confident that he can become a quality player in the NFL and is excited about his potential.

“He’s really athletic, that was the cool thing going through watching him. He’s got a lot of really good traits to be a center in the NFL. Really strong kid, he plays with a lot of strength, good base, so I’m excited about him. He has a lot of really good qualities that you’re looking for in an offensive lineman in the NFL.”

Vikings

Regarding Vikings’ third-round S Jakobe Thomas, Miami DC Corey Hetherman thinks Thomas will fit well into Minnesota’s defensive system.

“His style of play, and their style of loading the box and doing different things with the safeties and being multiple, is ideal,” Hetherman said, via Alec Lewis of The Athletic. “He was also a guy who didn’t come in until August, and he picked it up quickly. So, you’d think he’d do the same there.”

Miami S coach Will Harris called Thomas the “enforcer” of their defense.

“I say that all the time,” Harris said. “He was our enforcer. We always talked about enforcing your will on your opponent, and he did that.”

As for fifth-round FB Max Bredeson, Michigan TEs coach Steve Casulas highly praised him as a “generational” type of blocker.

“He comes off like he’s just this see-person, hit-person guy,” Casula said. “But (his) football intelligence and understanding of leverage and angles, and how to hit someone or move someone, is, like, generational.”