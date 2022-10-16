Andy Dalton Has Chance To Keep Starting Job Moving Forward

According to Ian Rapoport, there’s a chance Saints QB Andy Dalton could hold on to the starting job moving forward if he has a nice performance in Week 6.

Dalton will start this week against the Bengals, his former team, while starting QB Jameis Winston remains sidelined with a back injury.

However, if Dalton leads New Orleans to a win while down a number of playmakers on offense, it would be hard for the team to go back to Winston, especially while he’s still healing.

Dalton, 34, is a former second-round pick of the Bengals back in 2011. He was entering the final year of his seven-year, $97.09 million contract, which included $17 million guaranteed when Cincinnati cut him loose.

Dalton signed a one-year deal with the Cowboys after the draft as a backup. The Bears later signed Dalton to a contract for the 2021 season as their starter before eventually turning to rookie Justin Fields.

Dalton joined the Saints this past March on a one-year deal.

In 2022, Dalton has appeared in two games for the Saints and completed 69.2 percent of his passes for 423 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

We’ll have more on the Saints quarterback situation as the news is available.