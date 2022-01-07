Antonio Brown Comments On Tom Brady, Bruce Arians, Suspension & 2022

Former Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown took aim at his former QB Tom Brady with a rant on a recent appearance on the Full Send Podcast.

“It’s nothing personal, man,” Brown said, via NESN. “Tom is actually my friend, one of my close friends. … Some people have a different definition of friend. Because when I say you call me a friend, that means I got your back. To me, though, that’s what a friend means. But a friend is not like that in this world and how we living.

“We play professional sports, like, not everybody in sports gonna be your friend. Tom Brady’s my friend because I’m a good football player. He need me to play football, right? These guys call me to win the Super Bowl, not for the toilet bowl. They didn’t say ‘AB, we having problems with the toilet over here in Tampa, you think you could flush the (expletive) down and help us out?’ No, they called me and said ‘Hey, AB, we need you to win the Super Bowl because Tom Brady saw me come to the Pats and run through those guys. The Patriots run a good system with practice and details and he learned that AB is a professional. No matter what you say about AB, AB put his heart on the line. AB knows the play on fourth down because he was up all night (studying). I can count on him. But that’s on the football field.”

“Football is a game. Our business is what? Winning. People love Tom Brady because he’s a winner. Tom Brady loves me because I’m a winner.

“We talking about principles, and you talk about what makes Tom so good. Tom can’t do nothing by himself. He gotta play on a team, and this is a football game.”

Brown questioned that if he and Brady are so close, why is that TE Rob Gronkowski is getting a good salary while he’s on a “prove-it deal?”

“If Tom Brady’s my boy, how come I’m playing for an earning salary? (Rob) Gronkowski is his boy, right? How much does he get paid? So why is AB on a prove-it deal? Who’s better than me over there? Let’s be real. Let’s be honest: Who is the best guy over there? Playing football, receiver-wise, who is the guy who gets it popping?… It’s not about being a fan, it’s about being a realistic human. That’s what it’s about, bro. Brady can’t do (expletive) by himself. We all humans, bro. We all depending on someone else to do a job,” Brown said, via ESPN.com.

“It’s not about being friends. It’s about relating to people that are winners. How’d he help me? Guys do that to influence you in the public to be like, ‘Oh, he’s at Tom’s house? Then he must be a good guy.’ But I thought I was a good guy. I’m a great football player, that’s why you guys know me, right? Coming off the bench. Does Tom Brady throw me the ball like Ben Roethlisberger? Tom throw me more than Ben? We’re not here to debate quarterbacks, we’re here to talk about AB and production.”

Brown also claimed he accepted the three-game suspension from the NFL for the violation of COVID protocols even though they didn’t present evidence and information correctly.

“I took a COVID suspension without evidence and information that was presented correctly and came back and got 100 yards on half an ankle — a deltoid, a torn ligament, bone fractures in my ankle. No one’s talking about the great things that I’ve been able to persevere through and do. I’ve been kicked off teams, written bad about, bad statements, created bad stories, and no matter what’s been said, I continue to persevere and come through with the work,” Brown said.

As for what took place with Buccaneers HC Bruce Arians last Sunday, Brown maintains he was cut on the sideline.

“The coach said, ‘Get the f— out of here.’ I’m like, ‘Yo, f— you guys too!’ I’m taking off your logo, I’m not wearing this s— no more. I threw it,” Brown said. “Now imagine you hear 60,000 people like, ‘Yeah, AB!’ My f—ing adrenaline got so high. I just got too sexy for my clothes but … I started giving the fans what they wanted. They want gloves, they want shirts.

“How could you treat a person like that when they can’t work. You just cut ’em off the sideline? Like what am I a joke now?”

“It’s about integrity. If you’ve got a player, players have rights. You’ve got a right to tell the coach, ‘Coach, I can’t go in the game,’” Brown added. “If it made the coach irrational or emotional, I can’t do my job, then that’s not humane.”

Brown still expects to resume his NFL career next season with a new team after ankle surgery.

“Of course I’m planning on playing football next season. You see what I’ve been able to do on a hurt ankle?” Brown said. “It’s been four years since I’ve been able to be in this situation where I could be in good health and a good team that really has my back. These guys have been treating me to the opposite of who I am and I’ve been able to accept that role for a couple years out of respect.

“But I’m looking forward to getting my ankle cleaned up, I’m looking forward to reigniting my career. I’m excited about a restart of next year and I look forward to the opportunities that the NFL — if that’s a possibility — have for me.”

Brown officially cleared waivers on Friday and is now a free agent.

Brown, 33, is a former sixth-round pick of the Steelers back in 2010. He was in the third year of his five-year, $72.71 million contract when the Steelers traded him to the Raiders back in March.

The Raiders later signed Brown to a new contract worth $50.125 million and includes $30.125 million guaranteed. However, Oakland made the decision to release Brown before the start of the season and he later signed a one-year deal worth up to $15 million with the Patriots.

Brown lasted just 11 days in New England. The Buccaneers signed him to a one-year deal worth up to $2.5 million last year and re-signed him to another one-year extension this offseason. The Buccaneers waived him after a sideline incident with HC Bruce Arians.

In 2021, Brown has appeared in seven games and recorded 42 receptions for 545 yards (13.3 YPC) and four touchdowns.