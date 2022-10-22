Antonio Cromartie & Corey Liuget Officially Retire With Chargers

Former Chargers players CB Antonio Cromartie and DL Corey Liuget both officially retired with the team on Saturday.

FOREVER CHARGERS 💛 cro + corey retire in powder blue » https://t.co/r3FB3c2c85 pic.twitter.com/lPUJDF2xfJ — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) October 22, 2022

Cromartie, 38, is a former first-round pick of the Chargers back in 2006. He spent four years in San Diego before he was traded to the Jets. After one year in Arizona, Cromartie later returned to the Jets for the 2015 season.

Cromartie was in the second year of his four-year, $32 million contract that included $7 million guaranteed when he was released in 2016. The Colts later signed him to a one-year, $3 million contract before releasing him during the 2016 season.

For his career, Cromartie recorded 378 tackles, 31 interceptions, 120 pass defenses, two forced fumbles, five recoveries, and five defensive touchdowns over the course of 11 seasons and 162 games played. He was a four-time Pro Bowler and a first-team All-Pro in 2007.

He originally retired back in 2018 at the age of 33.

Liuget, 32, is a former first-round pick of the Chargers back in 2011. He finished the fourth year of his six-year, $58.219 million contract that included $30.477 million guaranteed when the Chargers declined his option.

Liuget missed the first four games of the 2018 season, due to a suspension for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drugs policy and was later placed on injured reserve.

After a brief stint with the Raiders, Liuget signed on with the Bills and then the Texans’ practice squad.

For his career, Liuget appeared in 124 games and recorded 219 tackles, 26 sacks, and five forced fumbles.