Draft Rumors: Jayden Daniels, Michael Penix Jr., Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer mentions the Broncos have called around about trading down from the No. 12 pick in the first round.

Chargers

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer thinks the chances of the Chargers trading down goes up a lot if the Cardinals stay put one pick ahead of them at No. 4 overall.

Breer adds not to discount an offensive lineman for the Chargers at No. 5 overall, with Notre Dame LT Joe Alt the favorite. He adds there’s some buzz between the Chargers and Alabama RT JC Latham , perhaps in a trade-down scenario.

the favorite. He adds there’s some buzz between the Chargers and Alabama RT , perhaps in a trade-down scenario. The Athletic’s Daniel Popper believes the ideal scenario for the Chargers in Round 1 would be trading back, adding more draft capital and adding an offensive lineman.

TCU OT Brandon Coleman had an official visit with the Chargers. (MLFootball)

Chiefs

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer notes receiver is a bigger need for the Chiefs than it would have been a month ago with a potential suspension looming for WR Rashee Rice . He has heard Texas WR Xavier Worthy connected to Kansas City.

. He has heard Texas WR connected to Kansas City. Breer adds the Chiefs are one of several teams at the end of Round 1 who need help on the offensive line, specifically at left tackle.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter has also heard receiver will be a priority for the Chiefs.

North Carolina WR Devontez Walker had an official visit with the Chiefs. (Aaron Wilson)

Raiders

With the Raiders’ need for a quarterback and LSU QB Jayden Daniels‘ history with Las Vegas HC Antonio Pierce, many have connected the two to be a match for the upcoming draft. Daniels commented on the possibility of joining the Raiders and acknowledged how unlikely the move is currently.

“I don’t know how they’re gonna pull it off,” Daniels said, via the Nightcap podcast. “But I mean that’s above my pay grade, man. . . . A.P. just as a human being, he’s the right coach for that team. You know, just him and the intensity that he brings. He challenges people. He was challenging me at 18. So I know if I was to go to the Raiders — I’m not saying I’m gonna go there or I wanna go there, I wanna go wherever name is called — if I was to go to the Raiders, I know as soon as I step foot, he’s gonna challenge me.”

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer mentions the Raiders have sniffed around about trading up in the draft but the likelihood is they stay at No. 13 overall.

Sportskeeda’s Tony Pauline says there’s a feeling in league circles that Washington QB Michael Penix Jr. is in play for the Raiders at No. 13 overall, something that’s been circulating in other reports in the past week or so.

is in play for the Raiders at No. 13 overall, something that’s been circulating in other reports in the past week or so. Raiders GM Tom Telesco reiterated the notion they are looking to trade up in the draft: “We have a plan to move up if we have to.” (Vic Tafur)

reiterated the notion they are looking to trade up in the draft: “We have a plan to move up if we have to.” (Vic Tafur) North Carolina WR Devontez Walker had an official visit with the Raiders. (Aaron Wilson)

had an official visit with the Raiders. (Aaron Wilson) Minnesota S Tyler Nubin had a formal Combine interview with the Raiders. (Andrew Krammer)