Arizona State Parts Ways With HC Herm Edwards

Arizona State announced Sunday that they’ve mutually parted ways with HC Herm Edwards.

Statement from Vice President of University Athletics Ray Anderson. pic.twitter.com/4Rj77Gnhkt — Sun Devil Football (@ASUFootball) September 18, 2022

Edwards, 68, played 10 seasons in the NFL for the Eagles, Falcons and Rams.

Edwards began his coaching career at San Jose State back in 1987 as their DBs coach. He took his first NFL coaching job with the Chiefs a few years later and was eventually hired by the Jets as their head coach in 2001, but was traded to the Chiefs for the 2006 season.

Arizona state hired Edwards as their head coach in 2018.

During his five year tenure at Arizona State, Edwards led the team to a record of 26-20 and a 1-2 bowl record.