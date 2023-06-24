Assault Case Dropped Against Raiders WR Davante Adams

The assault case against Raiders WR Davante Adams for shoving a photographer during the broadcast of a Monday night game against the Chiefs was dropped on Saturday.

The cameraman filed a police report and Adams was cited for misdemeanor assault. It was a city ordinance violation that carried a possible fine between $250 and $1,000 and/or up to 180 days in jail.

The NFL’s policy is to let the legal process play out so this clears the way for a decision one way or another on whether to fine or suspend Adams for his conduct.

Adams, 30, is a former second-round pick out of Fresno State by the Packers in the 2014 NFL Draft. He was in the final year of a four-year, $3.933 million rookie contract when the Packers signed him to a four-year extension worth $58 million.

Adams made a base salary of $12 million for the 2021 season and was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when the Packers used the franchise tag on him at a figure of $20.2 million. He was then traded to the Raiders for a first and second-round draft pick in 2022.

In 2022, Adams appeared in all 17 games for the Raiders and caught 100 passes for 1,516 yards receiving and 14 touchdowns.

We will have more news on Adams as it becomes available.