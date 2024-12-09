Aidan O’Connell Suffered Bone Bruise In Left Knee, Not Ruled Out For Week 15

Ian Rapoport reports that an MRI confirmed that Raiders QB Aidan O’Connell suffered a bone bruise in his left knee and has a chance to play against the Falcons on Monday.

It appeared to be a serious injury for O’Connell, who was carted off the field with an air cast on his left leg on Sunday.

Desmond Ridder replaced O’Connell on Sunday and would likely serve as the team’s starter over the final four weeks of the season if O’Connell is unable to go.

However, Rapoport mentions that O’Connell has not been ruled out for the team’s game on Monday at this point.

O’Connell, 25, was a three-year starter at Purdue and was named second-team All-Big 10 in his final two seasons. He was drafted by the Raiders with the No. 135 pick in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $3.84 million rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $509,380.

In 2024, O’Connell has appeared in six games for the Raiders and completed 64.1 percent of his passes for 795 yards to go with four touchdowns and two interceptions.

We will have more on there Raiders quarterback situation as it becomes available.