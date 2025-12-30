Assault Charges Against Stefon Diggs Stem From Financial Dispute With Personal Chef

According to MassLive’s Chris Mason and Matt Daniels, the assault charges reported today against Patriots WR Stefon Diggs have been filed by a personal chef who says Diggs hit and choked her over a financial dispute.

MassLive obtained the incident report filed with the police from December 2nd. The woman told them she had been texting Diggs about the money owed when he entered her bedroom and attacked her. Via the report:

“She said that on this date, the male that she worked for entered her unlocked bedroom. They had been having an ongoing text exchange over money owed to (victim). She said that they began to discuss this, which apparently angered the male.

“She alleges that the male then smacked her across the face. She said that she tried to push him away. The male then tried to choke her using the crook of his elbow around her neck. She said that he was behind her with his arm wrapped around her. She said that she did feel like she had trouble breathing and that she felt like she could have blacked out. She said that as she tried to pry his arm away, he tightened his grip. At that point, the male threw her onto the bed.

“He said something to the effect of, ‘Thought so.’ And then she told him that she still hasn’t been paid. At that point, the male said, ‘lies’ and walked out of the room.”

The woman told police that she was initially hesitant to come forward due to Diggs’ high profile, and that one of his assistants offered her money if she signed a non-disclosure agreement. She went to the police two weeks after the incident and charges were filed by the police on December 23rd.

The veteran wideout has been charged with felony strangulation and misdemeanor assault.

Diggs’ attorneys appeared in court on Tuesday, per Boston 25 News, seeking to have the police report impounded and the details sealed. The judge denied the motion.

The Patriots released the following statement regarding Diggs: “The New England Patriots are aware of the accusations that have been made regarding Stefon Diggs. Stefon has informed the organization that he categorically denies the allegations. We support Stefon. We will continue to gather information and will cooperate fully with the appropriate authorities and the NFL as necessary. Out of respect for all parties involved, and given that this is an ongoing legal matter, we will have no further comment at this time.”

Diggs, 32, is a former fifth-round pick of the Vikings back in 2015. He was in the final year of his rookie contract when he agreed to a five-year extension worth $72 million with the Vikings in 2018

The Vikings traded Diggs to the Bills in 2020 for a package of draft picks, including a first-round selection.

Diggs was set to make base salaries of $11.775 million and $11.85 million over the final two years of his deal in 2022 and 2023 when Buffalo signed him to a four-year, $104 million extension.

He was due base salaries of $18.5 million and $18 million over the next two seasons when the Bills traded him to the Texans for a 2025 second-round pick. Houston reworked his contract to give him a raise and make him an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

Diggs played out that contract and signed a three-year deal with the Patriots this offseason.

In 2025, Diggs has appeared in 16 games for the Patriots and recorded 82 catches on 99 targets for 970 yards and four touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Diggs as the news is available.