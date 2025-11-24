Baker Mayfield Has Low-Grade Shoulder Sprain

An MRI on Monday determined that Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield is dealing with a “low-grade” left shoulder sprain, according to Ian Rapoport.

“As good as anyone could hope,” a source tells Rapoport.

Rapoport says this is “good news” for the Buccaneers and Mayfield, which implies that there’s a chance he’ll be able to suit up in Week 13.

If not, Teddy Bridgewater would serve as the team’s starting quarterback.

Mayfield, 30, was drafted by the Browns with the No. 1 overall pick out of Oklahoma in 2018. He played out the fourth year of a four-year, $32.68 million rookie deal that included a $21.85 million signing bonus.

The Browns exercised Mayfield’s fifth-year option, which would have cost Cleveland $18.858 million fully guaranteed in 2022. However, Cleveland traded Mayfield to the Panthers in exchange for a conditional 2024 fourth-round draft pick.

Cleveland agreed to cover $10.5 million of Mayfield’s salary, with the Panthers paying out the rest. However, Carolina cut Mayfield during the season, and he was claimed off waivers by the Rams, finishing out his contract in Los Angeles.

Mayfield signed a one-year deal with Tampa Bay worth up to $8.5 million for the 2023 season before signing a three-year, $100 million contract with the Buccaneers in 2024.

Tampa Bay added $30 million in guarantees to Mayfield’s contract for the 2026 season.

In 2025, Mayfield has appeared in 11 games for the Buccaneers and completed 62.7 percent of his pass attempts for 2,406 yards, 18 touchdowns and five interceptions, along with 31 carries for 216 yards rushing and another touchdown.

We’ll have more on Mayfield as the news is available.