Baker Mayfield Healthier Following Bye But Still Needs Shoulder Harness

According to Jason La Canfora, the bye week was helpful for Browns QB Baker Mayfield as he healed from a variety of injuries he’s picked up over the course of this season.

La Canfora says the extra rest has calmed down knee and heel injuries that Mayfield was playing through, as well as the fracture in his left shoulder.

However, Mayfield will still need to play with a harness on his left shoulder that he’s dislocated multiple times this season. La Canfora adds Mayfield is expected to need surgery to repair a torn labrum after the season is over.

The injuries are just an unfortunate fact of life for Mayfield as he battles to prove he deserves a long-term deal from the Browns.

Mayfield, 26, was drafted with the No. 1 overall pick out of Oklahoma in 2018. He’s entering the fourth year of a four-year, $32.68 million rookie deal that included a $21.85 million signing bonus.

The Browns exercised Mayfield’s fifth-year option which will cost Cleveland $18.858 million fully guaranteed in 2022.

In 2021, Mayfield has appeared in 11 games and completed 62.2 percent of his passes for 2,413 yards, 11 touchdowns and six interceptions. He has also rushed for 93 yards and a touchdown.

We’ll have more on Mayfield as the news is available.