Bears Activate OT Teven Jenkins, Elevate DE Bruce Irvin

The Chicago Bears announced Saturday that they’ve activated rookie OT Teven Jenkins from injured reserve and elevated DE Bruce Irvin and WR Rodney Adams to their active roster.

Jenkins, 23, was a four-year starter at Oklahoma State and opted out of the 2020 season after seven games. He was an honorable mention All-Big Twelve in 2018 and 2019.

The Bears drafted Jenkins with pick No. 39 overall in the second round.

Jenkins signed a four-year deal worth $8,387,848 million that included a $3,460,253 million signing bonus.

During his college career at Oklahoma State, Jenkins appeared in 44 games, starting 35 of them. 26 at right tackle, seven at left tackle, and two at right guard.

Irvin, 34, is a former first-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2012. He spent four years in Seattle before signing a four-year, $37 million contract that included $19 million guaranteed with the Raiders in 2016.

The Raiders cut Irvin loose in 2018 and he later signed on with the Falcons and finished out the season in Atlanta. From there, he agreed to a one-year deal with the Panthers for 2019 and returned to the Seahawks on a one-year deal in 2020 before missing the remainder of the season with a torn ACL.

The Bears signed Irvin to their practice squad last month.

In 2020, Irvin appeared in two games for the Seahawks and recorded five total tackles.