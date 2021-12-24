Bears Activating DT Bilal Nichols From COVID-19 List

The Chicago Bears announced that they are activating DT Bilal Nichols from their COVID-19 list on Friday.

#Bears roster move:

We have removed DT Bilal Nichols from Reserve/Covid-19. — Chicago Bears (@BearsPR) December 24, 2021

Nichols, 25, was drafted by the Bears in the fifth round of the 2018 draft out of Delaware. He is currently in the fourth year of a four-year $2.75 million deal.

Nichols will be an unrestricted free agent in 2021.

In 2021, Nichols has played in 14 games for the Bears, recording 40 tackles, five tackles for loss, two sacks, and one fumble recovery.