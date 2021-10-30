Bears Activating T Larry Borom From IR

The Chicago Bears announced that they are activating rookie T Larry Borom from injured reserve ahead of their game against the 49ers.
We have activated Larry Borom from IR ahead of #SFvsCHI. https://t.co/eRunbyNBTX
— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) October 30, 2021
Borom, 22, was a fifth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Missouri. He’s in the first year of his four-year, $3.8 million rookie contract.
During his three-year college career, Borom appeared in 33 games and started 19. He appeared in 16 games at right tackle, two at left guard, and once at left tackle.
