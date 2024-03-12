Bears Also Hosting DE D.J. Wonnum For Visit

According to NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe, Vikings free agent DE D.J. Wonnum is scheduled to meet with the Panthers on Wednesday and the Bears on Thursday before making a decision.

Wonnum, 26, was drafted by the Vikings in the fourth round out of South Carolina in the 2020 NFL Draft. He finished the final year of a four-year, $4.04 million rookie contract and is now an unrestricted free agent.

He suffered a partially torn quad and finished the season on injured reserve in Minnesota.

In 2023, Wonnum appeared in 15 games for the Vikings and recorded 62 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, eight sacks, one fumble recovery returned for a touchdown and six pass deflections.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available 2024 NFL Free Agents list.