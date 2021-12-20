Bears Announce DC Sean Desai Has Cleared COVID-19 Protocols, Will Coach Tonight

The Chicago Bears announced that DC Sean Desai will return to coach tonight’s game against the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football.

DC Sean Desai has been cleared from COVID-19 protocol & is set to coach tonight against the Vikings. @dunkindonuts | #MINvsCHIhttps://t.co/3Ih3Mz5MK5 — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) December 20, 2021

Desai had been in the COVID-19 protocols for a big chunk of this past week.

Desai, 38, began his coaching career at Temple back in 2006 as a defensive and special teams coach. He later became the assistant director of football operations at the University of Miami.

After one year at Boston College, the Bears hired Desai as a quality control coach. He was later promoted to their safeties coach for the 2019 season and again to defensive coordinator in 2021.

In 2021, the Bears rank No. 11 in total defense, including No. 8 against the pass and No. 22 against the run, and No. 24 in points allowed per game.