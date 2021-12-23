Bears Announce Four Roster Moves Including Activating QB Andy Dalton

The Bears announced they have activated QB Andy Dalton and DE Mario Edwards from the COVID-19 list.

#Bears roster moves:

We have removed QB Andy Dalton and DE Mario Edwards Jr. from Reserve/COVID-19. We also have signed LB Sam Kamara to the active roster and LB Ledarius Mack to the practice squad. — Chicago Bears (@BearsPR) December 23, 2021

Chicago also promoted LB Sam Kamara from the practice squad to the active roster and signed OLB Ledarius Mack to the practice squad.

Dalton, 34, is a former second-round pick of the Bengals back in 2011. He was entering the final year of his seven-year, $97.09 million contract, which included $17 million guaranteed when Cincinnati cut him loose.

Dalton stood to make a base salary of $17.5 million in 2020 when the Bengals opted to release him. He later signed a one-year deal with the Cowboys after the draft.

The Bears later signed Dalton to a contract this past offseason.

In 2021, Dalton has appeared in six games for the Bears, completing 64.1 percent of his passes for 1,017 yards, six touchdowns, and six interceptions. He’s also added 55 yards on the ground.