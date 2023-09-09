Bears Announce Three Roster Moves

The Chicago Bears announced on Saturday that they have elevated TE Stephen Carlson and LB DeMarquis Gates from the practice squad to the active roster.

The team also announced that they have terminated the contract of LB Dylan Cole.

Carlson, 26, signed on with the Browns as an undrafted free agent out of Princeton back in 2019. He was among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and signed with their practice squad once he passed through waivers unclaimed.

He was later promoted to the active roster. Cleveland re-signed Carlson as an exclusive rights free agent for the 2021 season.

In 2020, Carlson appeared in all 16 games for the Browns and caught one of two targets for 11 yards.