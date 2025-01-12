Bears Complete Interview With Ron Rivera For HC Job

The Chicago Bears announced Sunday that they’ve completed their interview with HC Ron Rivera for their head-coaching job.

We have completed an interview with head coach candidate Ron Rivera. pic.twitter.com/2PDpbfOxFn — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) January 12, 2025

Here’s the updated list of candidates for the Bears’ job:

Lions OC Ben Johnson (Requested)

(Requested) Lions DC Aaron Glenn (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Cardinals OC Drew Petzing (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Giants OC Mike Kafka (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Vikings DC Brian Flores (Requested)

(Requested) Steelers OC Arthur Smith (Requested)

(Requested) Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy (Denied)

(Denied) Ravens OC Todd Monken (Requested)

Former Stanford HC David Shaw (Requested)

Former Titans HC Mike Vrabel (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Bills OC Joe Brady (Requested)

Former Seahawks HC Pete Carroll (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury (Requested)

(Requested) Former Panthers & Commanders HC Ron Rivera (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Iowa State HC Matt Campbell

Broncos DC Vance Joseph

Notre Dame HC Marcus Freeman

It is worth noting that Rivera formerly played for the Bears and was a former defensive coordinator for the team.

Rivera completed an interview with the Jets for their head coaching vacancy.

Rivera, 62, is a former second-round pick of the Bears back in 1984. He played several seasons in Chicago before taking his first coaching job with the Bears in 1997. He worked for the Eagles and Chargers before the Panthers hired him as their head coach in 2011.

He spent nine years as the Panthers head coach and led them to a record of 76-63-1, which includes four playoff appearances and a trip to the Super Bowl following the 2015 season. He was named the AP coach of the year twice before Carolina moved on after the 2019 season.

Washington moved quickly to hire Rivera as their head coach. He had a 26-40-1 record through four seasons.

For his career, Rivera has a record of 102-103-2 (.498 winning percentage) over 13 seasons with five playoff appearances (3-5 record).