Bears Complete Interviews With Doug Pederson & Glenn Cook

The Chicago Bears announced they completed interviews with Browns VP of Player Personnel Glenn Cook for their general manager vacancy and former Eagles HC Doug Pederson for their head coach vacancy.

The Bears’ full list of head coach and general manager interviews include:

Head Coach Interviews:

Bills DC Leslie Frazier (Requested)

(Requested) Former Eagles HC Doug Pederson (Completed)

(Completed) Bills OC Brian Daboll (Requested)

(Requested) Buccaneers OC Byron Leftwich (Requested)

(Requested) Buccaneers DC Todd Bowles (Requested)

(Requested) Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett (Requested)

(Requested) Colts DC Matt Eberflus (Requested)

(Requested) Cowboys DC Dan Quinn (Requested)

(Requested) Former Dolphins HC Brian Flores (Requested)

GM Interviews:

Colts director of college scouting Morocco Brown (Requested)

(Requested) Browns VP of Player Personnel Glenn Cook (Completed)

(Completed) Browns VP of football operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah (Requested)

(Requested) Colts assistant GM Ed Dodds (Requested)

(Requested) Saints’ assistant GM Jeff Ireland (Requested)

(Requested) 49ers director of player personnel Ran Carthon (Requested)

(Requested) Former Texans GM Rick Smith

Bills assistant GM Joe Schoen (Requested)

(Requested) Steelers VP Omar Khan (Requested)

(Requested) Patriots executive consultant Eliot Wolf (Requested)

Pederson, 53, began his NFL coaching career with the Eagles as a quality control coach in 2009. He worked his way up to QB coach before following Andy Reid to Kansas City and becoming the Chiefs’ offensive coordinator in 2013.

The Eagles hired Pederson as head coach in 2016. They later signed him to an extension through 2022 heading into the 2018 season, only to fire him after 2020.

Pederson led the Eagles to a record of 42-37-1 (53.1 percent) over the course of five seasons. This includes a Super Bowl championship in 2017.