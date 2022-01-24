Bears Complete Interviews With GM Candidates Omar Khan & Morocco Brown

The Chicago Bears announced Monday that they’ve completed interviews with general manager candidates Omar Khan and Morocco Brown.

Here’s the updated list of candidates for the Bears’ job:

Chiefs executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles (Finalist)

(Finalist) Browns VP of Player Personnel Glenn Cook (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Browns VP of football operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Colts assistant GM Ed Dodds (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Saints’ assistant GM Jeff Ireland (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Bills assistant GM Joe Schoen (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Patriots executive consultant Eliot Wolf (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Bears assistant director of player personnel Champ Kelly (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Titans director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Dolphins senior personnel executive Reggie McKenzie (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) 49ers director of player personnel Ran Carthon (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Colts director of college scouting Morocco Brown (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Steelers VP Omar Khan (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Texans GM Rick Smith

Chargers Director of Player Personnel JoJo Wooden (Requested)

Brown has been a popular GM candidate in recent years and interviewed for the Falcons’ job last year. He worked for the Bears, Browns and Washington before joining the Colts for the 2016 season.

Brown has 20 years of experience working in the NFL and is currently the Colts’ director of college scouting.

Khan, 43, took his first NFL job as a scouting/personnel intern for the Saints back in 1997. After four years in New Orleans, he left to become the Steelers football administration coordinator.

Khan worked his way up to VP of football & business administration in 2016.

Khan has interviewed for a number of GM jobs in past years, including the Jets, Seahawks and Panthers.