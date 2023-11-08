Bears Cut DBs Duron Harmon & Greg Stroman Jr.

The Chicago Bears announced they waived DBs Duron Harmon and Greg Stroman Jr. on Wednesday.

#Bears roster moves:

We have waived DBs Duron Harmon and Greg Stroman Jr. — Bears Communications (@BearsPR) November 8, 2023

Harmon, 32, is a former third-round pick of the Patriots back in 2013. He played out his four-year, $2,711,100 rookie contract with the Patriots before agreeing to a new four-year, $17 million contract that included $6.5 million guaranteed in 2017.

He was entering the final year of his contract when New England traded him to the Lions in exchange for a 2020 fifth-round pick.

Harmon signed on with the Falcons on a one-year deal in 2021, then signed a one-year deal with the Raiders in 2022. The Ravens signed him to their practice squad before Chicago signed him last month.

In 2023, Harmon has appeared in three games for the Bears and recorded six tackles and one tackle for loss.