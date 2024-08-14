Bears, Dolphins & Texans Also Showed Interest In Potential Matt Judon Trade

According to Aaron Wilson, the Bears and Dolphins were the other teams in the mix to trade for Patriots DE Matt Judon before New England agreed to a deal with the Falcons.

Wilson adds that the Texans made a “brief inquiry” about Judon, “but nothing developed.”

In the end, the Patriots were able to secure a 2025 third-round pick for the holdout defensive end.

The Falcons really needed to add some depth to a position that was already among the weakest edge rusher groups even before they lost rookie Bralen Trice for the season.

One complicating factor with the Judon situation was that he was looking for better compensation than the salary he’s scheduled to make in 2024.

Judon, 31, is a former fifth-round pick of the Ravens back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.595 million contract before being franchised by the Ravens.

Judon was once again in line to be an unrestricted free agent when he signed a four-year, $56 million deal with the Patriots.

In 2023, Judon appeared in four games for the Patriots and recorded 13 total tackles, five tackles for loss, four sacks, and one safety.