Bears DT Akiem Hicks Available For Trade?

Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reported earlier in the day that there was buzz among NFL teams that the Bears could release CB Kyle Fuller due to their current cap situation. Chicago didn’t make a move with Fuller and there’s still a chance that they could attempt to sign him to an extension.

However, Biggs says there are also “rumblings in league circles” that veteran DT Akiem Hicks could be available for trade.

Should the Bears opt to trade Hicks, they would save $10.5 million in cap space, which is close to the $11 million they would get from releasing Fuller.

There were rumors from Wednesday morning that the Bears were willing to include Hicks in their trade offer for Seahawks QB Russell Wilson, so this isn’t a big surprise.

Hicks, 31, is a former third-round pick of the Saints back in 2012. He was traded to the Patriots back in 2015.

After playing out his rookie contract, Hicks signed a two-year, $10 million contract with the Bears. From there, he agreed to a four-year, $48 million extension that included $30 million guaranteed in 2017.

Hicks is in the final year of his contract and owed $10,400,000 for the 2021 season.

In 2020, Hicks appeared in 15 games for the Bears and recorded 49 tackles, 3.5 sacks, a fumble recovery and a pass defense.