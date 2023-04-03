Georgia DT Jalen Carter Visiting Bears Today, Won’t Meet With Any Team Outside Top 10

According to Adam Schefter, the Chicago Bears are hosting Georgia DT Jalen Carter for a top 30 visit on Monday.

Carter has already had a visit with the Philadelphia Eagles as well, per Schefter.

Carter’s agent Drew Rosenhaus noted that he will be declining all visits to teams drafting outside of the top ten picks in the draft.

“I’m confident Jalen will go in the top ten,” Rosenhaus said. “He’s a good person, a family man, loves football, and is a generational talent.”

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward those top 30.

Carter has been a controversial player ahead of the draft after he pleaded no contest to misdemeanor charges of racing and reckless driving.

A police investigation into a fatal car crash involving Georgia recruiting analyst Chandler LeCroy and offensive lineman Devin Willock concluded that Carter had been racing the car leading up to the accident.

He was ultimately sentenced to one year of probation, a $1,000 fine, and 80 hours of community service for his role in the tragic accident.

His draft stock has been a topic of conversation since the Combine and while he’s considered to be one of the most talented players in this year’s draft class, it’s not clear where he’ll ultimately be selected.

Carter, 21, was named a consensus All-American after his junior season at Georgia.

During his three-year college career, Carter recorded 83 total tackles, 18.5 tackles for loss, six sacks, two forced fumbles, and four pass deflections in 35 career games.

We will have more on Carter as it becomes available.