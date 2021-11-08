Bears Expected To Activate RB David Montgomery From IR

According to Ian Rapoport, the Bears are expected to activate RB David Montgomery from injured reserve to play in Monday night’s game against the Steelers.

Montgomery has been out since Week 4 after suffering a knee injury.

Montgomery, 24, was drafted by the Bears in the third round out of Iowa State in 2019. He is currently in the third year of his four-year rookie contract worth $4.015 million and set to earn a base salary of $850,032 this season.

In 2021, Montgomery has appeared four games for the Bears and rushed 46 times for 203 yards (4.4 YPC) and one touchdown.