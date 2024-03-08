Bears Extend WR Collin Johnson, Sign DB Tarvarius Moore

The Chicago Bears announced they signed WR Collin Johnson to a contract extension and signed DB Tarvarius Moore to a deal.

Johnson, 26, is a former fifth-round pick by the Jaguars in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Texas. He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $3,602,150 that includes a signing bonus of $307,150 but was among Jacksonville’s final roster cuts and quickly claimed by the Giants in September of 2021.

Johnson missed the 2022 season with a torn Achilles. He was cut by the Giants coming out of the preseason in 2022. He signed on with the Bears’ practice squad in October and bounced on and off their active roster.

In 2023, Johnson appeared in three games for the Bears and recorded one reception for 11 yards.

Moore, 26, was drafted by the 49ers in the third round out of Southern Mississippi in 2018. He finsihed the final year of a four-year, $3.351 million rookie deal and became an unrestricted free agent this past offseason.

The Packers signed Moore to a contract back in March, but released him in September of last year.

In 2022, Moore appeared in 13 games for the 49ers and made eight total tackles.