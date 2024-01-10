Bears GM Ryan Poles: ‘Jaylon Johnson’s Not Going Anywhere’

On Wednesday, Bears GM Ryan Poles met with reporters follwoing the conclusion to the team’s 2023 season.

Poles made it clear that free agent CB Jaylon Johnson will be back in Chicago for at least the 2024 season.

“I feel really good about that situation. Jaylon’s not going to go anywhere,” Poles said of the situation involving Johnson, per Kevin Fishbain.

The Bears weren’t able to get a long-term deal done with Johnson last year and while there was some speculation about him being a trade candidate, the Bears are focused on retaining him.

Chicago will have their franchise tag available this offseason if they can’t get a long-term extension in place.

Johnson, 24, is a former second-round pick of the Bears back in 2020. He’s currently in the final year of his four-year contract.

Johnson will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2023, Johnson appeared in 14 games for the Bears and recorded 36 tackles, four interceptions, a defensive touchdown, a forced fumble, a recovery and 10 pass defenses.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2024 NFL Free Agents list.