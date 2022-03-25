Bears Have Explored Potential Trades For QB Nick Foles

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Bears have explored potential trades for backup QB Nick Foles.

The Bears just signed Trevor Siemian to a contract last night and Garafolo expects Chicago to continue looking at potential trades for Foles from here on.

Garafolo says that “the writing is on the wall for Foles” as $1 million of his base salary is guaranteed in addition to his $4 million roster bonus that was paid out this month.

Foles, 33, is a former third-round pick of the Eagles back in 2012. Philadelphia traded Foles to the Rams back in 2015 in a deal for QB Sam Bradford and he later signed an extension with the team.

Foles lasted just over a year with the Rams before he was released and later signed on with the Chiefs. After a year in Kansas City, Foles agreed to a two-year, $11 million contract with the Eagles.

From there, Foles signed a four-year, $88 million contract with the Jaguars that included $50.125 million guaranteed. He was traded to the Bears in 2020.

In 2021, Foles appeared in one game for the Bears and completed 24 of 35 attempts for 250 yards and one touchdown.