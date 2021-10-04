Bears HC Matt Nagy Reiterates Andy Dalton Will Start When Healthy

Bears HC Matt Nagy reiterated on Monday that QB Andy Dalton is the starter for the team when he is healthy.

Nagy added they’ll have to evaluate again how Dalton’s knee is feeling and they should have a good idea of if he’s ready to play by Wednesday.

“We’ve gotta see where Andy’s at health-wise. … When Andy’s healthy, he’s our starter. … Honestly, the next two days will be revealing to us,” he said via Kevin Fishbain.

Dalton has been deemed week-to-week with a bone bruise in his knee. Nagy’s messaging has been consistent since the summer that he views the veteran as Chicago’s best quarterback.

Bears first-round QB Justin Fields is the No. 2 quarterback and has started each of the past two games, with very different results. If Dalton can’t go, Fields would make his third straight start in Week 5 against the Raiders.

Dalton, 33, is a former second-round pick of the Bengals back in 2011. He was entering the final year of his seven-year, $97.09 million contract, which included $17 million guaranteed when Cincinnati cut him loose.

Dalton stood to make a base salary of $17.5 million in 2020 when the Bengals opted to release him. He later signed a one-year deal with the Cowboys after the draft.

The Bears later signed Dalton to a contract this offseason.

In 2021, Dalton has appeared in two games for the Bears and completed 36-49 passes (73.5 percent) for 262 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He’s also rushed four times for 38 yards.

We will have more news on the Bears quarterback situation as it becomes available.