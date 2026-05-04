NFC Notes: Logan Jones, Sam Roush, Dillon Thieneman, Bears, Vikings

Bears

Bears rookie TE Sam Roush said he is looking forward to learning from starting TE Colston Loveland in Chicago.

“Chicago, we’re top five in 12 and 13 personnel usage,” Roush said, via BearsWire.com. “And, obviously, it’s an extremely talented tight end room, and that’s something that’s going to get talked about. But, I’m going to come in and I’m going to compete, iron sharpens iron, going to make the room better. I’m really excited to learn from those guys.”

Bears

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports that the Bears eyed trading up in the second round, but elected to stay put to take C Logan Jones .

. According to Fowler, Chicago was high on CB Colton Hood , who was selected at No. 37 by the Giants.

, who was selected at No. 37 by the Giants. As for taking S Dillon Thieneman at No. 25, Fowler writes that the Bears thought he would be a top-20 pick.

at No. 25, Fowler writes that the Bears thought he would be a top-20 pick. Fowler also reports that Chicago believes they got a “steal” in sixth-round DT Jordan van den Berg, and several of his testing numbers were the Bears’ highest mark on their internal scouting scale.

Vikings

Ben Goessling reports that a source close to the Wilfs said there is “zero truth” to the rumors they are planning to sell the team.

Goeesling adds that the family would like to keep the team for multiple generations and that the children of Mark and Zygi Wilf have recently taken on bigger roles within the franchise.