Dolphins Cutting Seven Players

The Miami Dolphins announced Monday that they are cutting seven players from the roster.

Roster Moves | We have released long snapper Taybor Pepper and waived cornerback Isaiah Johnson, tight end Zack Kuntz, cornerback Jason Maitre, edge Derrick McLendon, inside linebacker K.C. Ossai and punter Seth Vernon. pic.twitter.com/NeXjRegkDV — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) May 4, 2026

The full list includes:

Pepper, 31, wound up going undrafted out of Michigan State in 2016. The Packers signed him to a future/reserve contract for 2017.

However, Green Bay elected to cut Pepper loose shortly after the 2017 draft. From there, he played for the Ravens and returned to the Packers, but Green Bay declined to tender Pepper an offer.

Pepper had stints with the Giants and Dolphins before eventually signing on with the 49ers in 2020. He signed a three-year extension in 2023 but was released last offseason.

Miami signed Pepper to a contract back in March.

In 2024, Pepper appeared in all 17 games for the 49ers.